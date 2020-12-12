Iran to conduct human test of domestic COVID-19 vaccine

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks on Saturday, noting that he and all his colleagues in EIKO are ready to participate in the experiment.

“Necessary measures have been taken in relation to the production of coronavirus vaccine and we will produce the best and safest vaccine in the country,” he added.

He went on to say that the organization will conduct the human test of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine for the first time in two weeks and it will be carried out in three stages.

“After three or four months after the human test, the Islamic Republic will no longer need to import the vaccine,” he noted.

The first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers, which is approved by the Ministry of Health, has been produced by Shafa Pharmed Company, affiliated with Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO).

According to reports, three other Iranian vaccines are in the process of obtaining licenses for clinical trials.

FA/ 5093739