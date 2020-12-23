Health Min. says no UK Covid-19 case observed in Iran

On Wednesday, Saeed Namaki spoke about the latest status of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, stating, "The production of domestic vaccines is going well, its clinical trial will begin this week, and we will definitely inform the Iranian people over the final result."

He went on to say, “We will also buy the Covid-19 vaccine from the best sources. Sensitive and priority groups have also been identified and we will start vaccination soon after the arrival of the vaccine.”

Stating the British Government delayed the announcement of the new Mutated UK Coronavirus, he said, “As soon as we heard about this issue, we restricted flights to and from the UK.”

Also, all the people who had been traveled to or from the UK in the last 15 days, both Iranians and non-Iranians, were immediately checked, he said and added, “Fortunately, no UK coronavirus cases has been observed in Iran so far.”



