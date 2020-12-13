  1. Economy
FDI in industrial, mining sector at 71% growth in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Some $1.22 billion worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was approved in the industrial and mineral sector of the country in the first eight months of the current year.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, $1.22 billion worth of foreign investment under FDI was registered in the mining and mineral sector of the country from March 21 to Nov. 22, showing a 71.2 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

A number of 75 projects within the framework of Foreign Direct Investment were approved in the industrial and mineral sector, valued at $1.22 billion.

Also, the number of foreign investments approved in the industrial and mineral sector in eight months of the current year hit 55, showing a 36.4 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Germany, China, Turkey, and India stood at first to fourth ranks respectively in terms of value of foreign investment approved in the country.

