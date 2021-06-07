FDI registered 189% growth last year

Accordingly, mining, mineral and industrial projects within the framework of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) hit a 189 percent growth last year (ended March 20, 2021) both in terms of value and volume as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The study of situation of mining, mineral and industrial projects approved at FDI’s Investment Board showed that the number of mining, mineral and industrial projects approved at the Foreign Investment Board recorded a 92.7 percent hike last year as compared to a year earlier.

According to this report, total volume of projects within the framework of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) made in country’s mining, mineral and industrial projects, approved at the Foreign Investment Board, last year registered a 189.1 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The report put the total value of foreign investment made in Iran’s industrial and mineral projects from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020 at $854 million, the value of which increased $2,469 million more in last year (ended March 20, 2021).

