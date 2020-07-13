FDI in industrial sector hits $467mn in Q1

A number of 26 mineral and industrial projects were approved at Foreign Investment Board in the same period, accounting for 45 and 56 percent in terms of quantity and value respectively.

Some 58 foreign investment projects, valued at $832.6 million, were approved in the country in the first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 20).

In the reported period, industrial, mineral and trade sectors accounted for 68, 20 and 12 percent share of total foreign investment in the country respectively.

Accordingly, Germany, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Austria and China are listed from 1st to 4th countries in terms of value of foreign investment approved in the country in the same period respectively.

Iranian provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran and Alborz grabbed the maximum foreign investment from March 21 to June 20, 2020 in terms of quantity of projects.

