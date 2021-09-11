  1. Economy
Sep 11, 2021, 10:16 AM

Iran’s mining, industrial sector account for 80% share of FDI

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The Planning Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in its latest report announced that country’s mining and industrial sector accounted for 80 percent share of Foreign Direct Invest (FDI).

The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade put the value of total foreign investment made in mining and industrial sector of the country in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 21) at $388 million.

A number of 68 projects were launched in the country through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), valued at $485 million, from March 21 to August 21, 2021, the report added.

The maximum number of investment projects approved through FDI related to the country of Afghanistan with investing in 22 projects, followed by Turkey, China, United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Germany respectively.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
