FDI in mineral, industrial sector hits 113% hike in 11 months

Accordingly, $1.821 billion worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was made in mineral and industrial sector of the country in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar (from March 21, 2020 to Feb. 19, 2021), showing a significant 113.2 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Foreign companies invested on 135 mineral and industrial projects of the country in this period, registering a 64 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Statistics showed that a number of 82 projects, valued at $854 million worth of foreign investment, had been approved in the mining and mineral sector of the country in 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020).

The following groups including construction of chemical products and materials with $549 million, construction of paper and paper products with $285 million, construction of radio, TV and communications means with $120 million, construction of equipment and machinery with $95 million accounted for the maximum share of foreign investment in this period respectively.

Afghanistan with 43 projects, China and Turkey with 11 projects, Germany with nine projects and India with eight projects also accounted for countries with maximum number of projects invested in Iran from March 21, 2020 to Feb. 19, 2021 respectively.

