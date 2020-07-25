FDI at $2.1bn in industrial parks by last year: Stat.

In the same period, some 231 foreign investors made investment in Iran’s industrial parks and areas, based on which, 19,862 employment opportunities were generated through FDI in these areas.

These statistics show that the government has thrown its weight behind Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) before the termination of last year (ended March 20, 2020).

Accordingly, 1,100 industrial and production units are busy active in country’s industrial parks and areas with the annual export value of $12.640 billion at large.

In this line, a number of 62 Export Management Company (EMC) were identified in country’s industrial parks with $236 million exports value, in which, 72 export consortia were also established with $352 million worth of exports annually.

Another statistic indicates that 23 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were inked between Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and various countries in order to develop and enhance international cooperation.

Supporting presence of 41,631 industrial units to take part in prestigious domestic and international exhibitions, dispatching 176 expert managers of industrial units to Germany for getting familiarity with market of this European country, finding new target markets, establishing a long-term tie with German firms, etc. are of the other salient measures taken by the government in this field.

