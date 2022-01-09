FDI at 13% growth in Markazi province in nine months

49.607 million worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FD) was attracted in Markazi province, Abbas Nouri said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday.

He put the Foreign Direct Investment attracted in this province in nine months of the previous year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2022) at $4.182 billion.

Nouri went on to say that $42.153 million worth of foreign investment was approved in this province in the current year, showing a 101 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He put the foreign investment value approved in this province in the nine months of the previous year at $20.009 million.

