FDI hits €470mn in Qazvin Industrial Towns

Chief Executive of Qazvin Industrial Towns Hamid-Reza Khanpour made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Tue. on the sidelines of his visit to one of the industrial and production units launched with foreign investment in the township.

So far, a number of 17 foreign investors have invested 470-million-euro worth of capital in Qazvin Industrial Parks and Towns, he reiterated.

He went on to say that foreign investors present in Qazvin Industrial Towns are from countries including Germany, France, Poland, Italy, South Korea, India, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chief executive of Qazvin Industrial Towns pointed to the situation of employment generated by foreign companies based in provincial industrial parks and added, “these foreign industrial and production units have thus far generated 1,869 direct employments in this province.”

Khanpour added, “of total 17 foreign investors in Qazvin Province Industrial Parks, 12 foreign industrial and production units have become operational while construction operation of the rest industrial units is underway.”

He pointed out that 10 foreign industrial and production units are based in Qazvin’s Caspian Industrial Town, five units in Lia Industrial Park, one unit in Shahrak-e Heidarieh Industrial Town, and also one unit in Hakimiyeh Industrial Park.

MA/IRN83895697