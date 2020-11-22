FDI hits $3.8bn in seven months: Economy min.

Farhad Dejpasand broke the news on Saturday and reiterated that foreign investment, valued at $3.8 billion, has been attracted in the country from March 21 to Oct. 22.

It is expected that the volume of foreign investment will be increased before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021) and in coming years, Dejpasand emphasized.

He then pointed to the ‘surge in production’ in the country and added, “To materialize objectives of ‘surge in production’, hurdles facing ahead of business activities should be facilitated, so that investors will be encouraged to make an investment in the production sector.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Economy Minister referred to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance managed to ease problems of entrepreneurs and those who are active in the economic sector in line with settling problems caused by the adverse effects of coronavirus.”

However, giant steps were taken in the country in the field of boosting economic indicators in a way that “We managed to thwart malicious objectives orchestrated by enemies against the country in terms of economy.”

US’ tempts to bring Iran’s economy into its knees doomed to failure, Dejpasand underscored.

Instead of crude-selling of products, the country managed to export its products to various countries in the world with more added value, so that knowledge-based companies played a very important role in this respect, Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand added.

