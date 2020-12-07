Iran supporting Astana Peace Process: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, conferred on regional and international developments and the joint fight against terrorism in a meeting on Monday.

Both sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral and economic relations during the meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with the current political process in Syria as well as a recent summit on refugees and emphasized the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Astana Peace Process.

Faisal Mekdad further extended his appreciation for Iran's support for Syria in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

He noted that US moves in the region have led to the escalation of tension and serve the interest of the Zionist regime.

He also reiterated the Syrian government's determination to continue the fight against terrorism, calling the joint cooperation between the two countries a key step towards the return of peace and stability to Syria.

Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Monday. He is scheduled to meet high-ranking Iranian officials during his two-day visit.

FA/IRN 84138554