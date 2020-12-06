Terrorists used AI to assassinate Martyr Fakhrizadeh

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Sunday that Martyr Fakhrizadeh had 11 bodyguards and the explosion of first car aimed at eliminating the protecting guard.

He went on to say that the enemies had deployed an automatic machine gun which was controlled by satellite.

“The machine gun was equipped with artificial intelligence to target Martyr Fakhrizadeh,” he added.

Fadavi said that the machine gun had an advanced camera and fired 13 times, adding that there was no terrorist element at the scene.

“The gun was focused only on Martyr Fakhrizadeh, and his wife was not shot, despite being a few centimeters away. The head of the protection team was also shot four times because he threw himself on Shahid Fakhrizadeh, and no enemy was on the scene to shoot the guards,” he underlined.

The commander further said that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was shot a few times and was bleeding due to spinal cord injury and eventually was martyred at the hospital.

Referring to the US election and the victory of the Democratic Party, Fadavi noted that Democrats are responsible for most of the sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also pointed out that negotiations with the democrats are useless and noted that Iran has been encountered with major hostility every time Democrats took office.

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi further referred to the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani and said that the Islamic Republic will determine the method of revenge.

Regarding the outcome of the investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian plane, he maintained that the judicial system had selected four expert groups, even from outside the armed forces, and they have applied various methods including simulation to investigate the case.

According to Fadavi, the investigations have been conducted and the case awaits the judge's ruling.

FA/5089325