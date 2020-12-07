Iran, Italy seeking to expand bilateral relations

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy Elisabetta Belloni conferred on bilateral issues and latest developments regarding JCPOA in a videoconference on Monday.

Referring to the good relations between the two countries in various fields, Araghchi called for the expansion of economic ties between Iran and Italy.

Elisabetta Belloni further noted that Italy seeks to strengthen its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran as well.

