Dec 8, 2020, 6:40 PM

FM Zarif stresses Iran's support for Astana Peace Process

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Referring to the visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister to Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif once again stressed the support of Iran for the Astana Peace Process.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, "Pleased to host my old friend Faisal Mekdad on his first foreign trip as Syrian FM."

"On the agenda: Focus on furthering political, economic & cultural relations and forging ahead with the fight against terrorism," he added.

"Emphasis on Iran's full support for the Astana Peace Process," Iranian FM noted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, conferred on regional and international developments and the joint fight against terrorism in a meeting on Monday.

Both sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral and economic relations during the meeting.

Zarif stressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Astana Peace Process in the meeting with Mekdad.

Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Monday and held talks with high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Shamkhani, and Adviser to the Leader of Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Velayati.

