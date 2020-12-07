Syrain FM holds talks with Ghalibaf

The Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and also the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament Abbas Golroo attended this meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Mekdad visited FM Zarif where the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral and economic relations during the meeting.

Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Monday. He is scheduled to meet high-ranking Iranian officials during his two-day visit.

Iran is hosting the newly appointed Syrian FM on his first foreign trip.



