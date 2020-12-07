"Chilean Building” to be screened in Cinema Verite

The "Chilean Building” is slated to be screen in the Chilean Films Panorama at the 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” which is scheduled to be organized totally online from December 15 to 22 in Tehran.

Directed by Macarena Aguilo, the film has been co-produced by Chile, France, Cuba, and the Netherlands.

At the end of the 1970s, many militant Chileans returned home from exile in Europe to help their comrades in the struggle against the Pinochet dictatorship.

In her first full-length documentary, Macarena Aguiló relates a personal story played out against the backdrop of this history. She uses photographs, diaries, and interviews to reconstruct an important period from her youth when she lived in a commune in Cuba. Project Homes was set up by freedom fighters who could not take their children with them for reasons of personal safety.

Together with 60 others, Aguiló was brought up by "social parents." Aguiló paints a picture of a tight community where ideals of freedom and solidarity initially prevailed. But a few years later, the news from Chile that the struggle was not having the desired result and that increasing numbers of arrests and murders were taking place there also caused a loss of morale in Cuba. A sense of tragedy filters through in the stories from their childhoods (despite all good intentions, they felt abandoned) and the sacrifices their parents made in the name of freedom.

The Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as master classes will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event.

