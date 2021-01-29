15th meeting of Astana Peace Talks to be held on Feb. 16-17

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a statement on Thu. revealed the final meeting of countries including Iran, Russian and Turkey as guarantor of Astana Peace Process.

On the sidelines of the 5th meeting of the Constitutional Drafting Committee, which is being held in Geneva from Jan. 26 to 29, the three countries of Islamic Republic of Iran, Russian Federation and Republic of Turkey issued a statement after consulting with Syrian delegations and UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Syrian Affairs Geir Pedersen, Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Turning to the provisions of the statement, Khatibzadeh stated, “The three countries as guarantor of Astana Peace Process, while welcoming the consultations made within the framework of the Constitutional Drafting Committee and the role and measures taken by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, agreed to hold the next meeting of International Syrian Summit in Sochi on Feb.16-17.

A part of excerpt of the statement is as follows;

The three countries as guarantor of Astana Peace Process once again emphasized their strong commitments to the sovereignty, independence, unity, amity and territorial integrity of Syrian Arab Republic and the need for respecting these principles by all parties.

The three countries of Iran, Russian and Turkey welcomed the 5th Syrian Constitutional Drafting Committee and reiterated their readiness to support the work of the Committee through ongoing interaction with Syrian delegations and Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General Geir Pedersen as a facilitator to ensure the effective and sustainable performance of the Committee.

