Iranian FM invites Syrian counterpart to visit Tehran

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad expressed his satisfaction with the recovery and health condition of his Iranian counterpart.

He conveyed the warm greetings of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi.

The two sides also reviewed some regional issues as well as the latest bilateral relations, economic cooperation, exchange of tourists, and pilgrims between Iran and Syria.

Commemorating the memory of martyrs of the Resistance, the Iranian Foreign Minister also invited his Syrian counterpart to visit Tehran.

Iranian top diplomat has made two trips to Damascus since taking office. During his second visit to Syria, he announced that Faisal Mekdad would travel to Tehran soon.

