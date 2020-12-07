  1. World
Iraqi forces arrest ISIL element in Kirkuk province

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – The Iraqi forces have arrested the intelligence chief of the ISIL terrorists in the Northern Province of Kirkuk.

In a statement on Monday, The Iraqi Intelligence Service announced that its forces have arrested the intelligence chief of the ISIL terrorist group in the Northern Province of Kirkuk.

Iraqi forces identified and captured an ISIL intelligence operative in the Riyadh district, the statement added.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

