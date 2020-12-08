US seeking to plunder Syrian oil, expand ISIL terrorist cells

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made remarks in his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday morning.

Referring to the high level of strategic relations between Iran and Syria and praising the important and privileged role of this country in the regional resistance against the occupation and expansionism of the Zionist regime, Shamkhani stressed the need to continue and expand Tehran-Damascus relations.

He said that the United States seeks to plunder Syrian oil, maintain the security of the Zionist regime, and strengthen and expand ISIL terrorists in the region by being present in Syria, highlighting, "The evil presence of the United States in the region must end."

"The international community must stand firm against the actions of this inhuman regime in order to create a safe and peaceful world," Shamkhnai noted.

"Undoubtedly, the world will be safer without the Zionist regime," he stressed.

"Those who are normalizing relations with the fake Zionist regime and helping to implement US plans in the region will not have a better end than Gaddafi and Omar al-Bashir," he added.

Praising the resistance of the Syrian people and government against Hebrew-ISIL aggression and terrorism, Shamkhani said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will never leave the Syrian people and government alone in the fight against aggression and terrorism."

Appreciating the full support of the Islamic Republic against terrorism and the threats of the Zionist regime, Syrian foreign minister, for his part, said that the Syrian government and people will never forget the sacrifices of Iranian commanders and soldiers, especially Martyr Qasem Soleimani.

Referring to the good relations between the two countries in all areas, he emphasized strengthening and expanding these relations, especially in the economic fields.

Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Monday. He is scheduled to meet high-ranking Iranian officials during his two-day visit.

Iran is hosting the newly appointed Syrian FM on his first foreign trip.

