Iran not to negotiate with West over region: Zarif

In a Tuesday tweet in Arabic, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "Some neighboring countries appear to have asked the West to be part of the negotiation process with Iran."

"We will not negotiate with the West over the region. The main problem is their interventions," he added.

"Meanwhile, we are always ready to negotiate with our neighbours, and projects such as the 1986 Regional Security, the 2016 Regional Dialogue Forum, and the 2019 Hormoz Peace Initiative illustrate this point," Zarif noted.

On Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh pointed to Riyadh and Manama rulers’ wish to be partners to “future talks on Iran’s nuclear program” and said some regional countries have made every effort, in the cost of their people's livelihood, to ensure their own security with the help of the US’ outgoing president.

“Tehran's voice is loud and clear; Iran is an anchor of stability in the region, and as an older brother, it has tried to ignore the mistakes of these countries," he said, adding that “These countries need to know their position, and they should speak within their capacities.”

ZZ/FNA13990918000340