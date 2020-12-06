Yemen on verge of humanitarian catastrophe

In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, President of Iran's Academy of Medical Sciences (IAP) Seyed Alireza Marandi noted that Yemen is facing the world's biggest humanitarian crisis and that 80 percent of the country's 30 million people are in dire need of foreign aid.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

United Nations Secretary-General

His Excellency, António Guterres,

Excellency,

Since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, the World Health Organization and the United Nations have made great efforts to decrease deaths resulting from the virus worldwide. According to official statistics, over 1,380,000 people across the world have lost their lives due to the coronavirus, as there is still no definitive solution or treatment to prevent such deaths.

On the other hand, the Secretary-General of the World Food Program said at a recent Security Council meeting on the situation in Yemen that we are now on the verge of a catastrophe.

The United Nations has previously admitted that Yemen is facing the world's biggest humanitarian crisis and that 80 percent of the country's 30 million people are in dire need of foreign aid.

Your deputy for humanitarian and relief affairs also admitted that because of the famine in Yemen people are starving to death.

Mr. Secretary-General, unlike the Coronavirus, there is a simple cure to prevent what you admit is the world's greatest humanitarian crisis, the starvation of millions of oppressed women, children, and men in Yemen. However, no real action has been taken. Unfortunately, the attacks of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the proud Yemeni people, which began in April 2015, continue with western material and logistical support amid the sickening silence of international organizations. No action has been taken to lift the siege and help the starving people of Yemen. You are answerable to history.

