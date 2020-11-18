Iran, Oman discuss parliamentary ties

The Speaker of Majlis Al-Shoura of Oman Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al-Malouli and Iran's Ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi in this meeting conferred on the cooperation of the two sides' parliamentary friendship groups and specialized commissions of the parliaments.

Expressing satisfaction with the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries, the two officials stressed the need for further cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and the importance of consultations between the representatives of the parliaments of Iran and Oman.

Referring to the fact that coronavirus has stopped face-to-face meetings between officials of the two countries, Al-Malouli expressed hope that parliamentary trips would be resumed after the pandemic.

The meeting coincided with the 50th anniversary of Oman National Day and Najafi congratulated the country on this occasion.

Najafi submitted his credentials to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al on November 8, 2020.

