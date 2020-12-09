Iran, Oman discuss trade, economic coop.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized cooperation in the fields of industry and trade and its further strengthening.

Referring to the capacities, facilities and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Najafi announced the country's readiness to strengthen cooperation as much as possible.

"My priority is the development of economic relations, which the trade and industry sector can provide very good opportunities in this regard," he said.

He also called for the removal of obstacles and the provision of necessary facilities for Iranian economic actors.

Welcoming the development and strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries in the economic field, Al Yousef, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the held of 18th round of the joint commission in Iran last year.

He also expressed hope that the next round would be held in Muscat at the earliest opportunity.

ZZ/FNA13990919000205