Iran-Oman political talks beneficial for regional stability

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – In a meeting with the Omani envoy to Tehran, the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for the International Affairs said that Iran-Oman political consultations contribute to regional stability and security.

In his meeting with the Omani ambassador to Tehran Ibrahim bin Ahmad Al-Moeini,  Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for continued political consultations between Iran and Oman and said, "These consultations will help ensure stability and security in the region."

He called the relations between the two countries fraternal and growing and said, "Deepening and strengthening the friendly relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, especially in the parliamentary sector, has an important role in increasing the level of friendly interactions between the two countries."

The Omani ambassador, for his turn, underlined the need to strengthen relations between the two countries in the political, economic, and parliamentary fields.

"The expansion of friendly relations between Iran and Oman has an important role in increasing cooperation between the two countries at bilateral, regional and international levels," he said.

