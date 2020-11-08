  1. Politics
Iran’s envoy submits credentials to Omani Sultan

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s new Ambassador to Muscat Ali Najafi Khoshroudi submitted his credentials to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Sunday.

During the meeting held in the Omani capital of Muscat, Najafi expressed the Islamic Republic’s strong willingness to boost mutual ties with Oman in different economic spheres.

Referring to the commonalities and historical and cultural ties between Iran and Oman, Ali Najafi Khoshroudi explained his agenda and priorities for developing friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

Earlier in September, the Iranian envoy had submitted a copy of his credentials to Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi.

