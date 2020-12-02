Iran extends hand of friendship to regional countries: envoy

Ali Najafi Khoshroudi made the remarks in his meeting with Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, the Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of Oman.

During the meeting, he conveyed the congratulatory message of the Iranian Minister of Defense on the occasion of Oman Armed Forces Day.

Referring to the capacities and experiences of cooperation in the field of defence, the Iranian ambassador stressed the importance of continuous consultations between the two countries in the relevant fields.

Iran has extended a hand of friendship to the countries of the region, he said, adding that Iran's strategy is one of cooperation, peace and friendship.

Referring to the historical and privileged relations between Iran and Oman, Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, for his part, expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would develop in various fields.

He also stressed that cooperation between the two countries is in the interest of the whole region.

ZZ/IRN84132477