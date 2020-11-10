Iran, Oman hold talks on energy coop.

In this meeting, minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi and ambassador Ali Najafi Khoshroudi discussed the development of mutual cooperation in the energy sector.

Al Rumhi, for his part, emphasized the deepening and development of relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran referred to the existing capacities and underlined the development of economic cooperation between the two countries as significant.

Iran’s new Ambassador to Muscat Ali Najafi Khoshroudi submitted his credentials to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on November 8.

During the meeting held in the Omani capital of Muscat, Najafi expressed the Islamic Republic’s strong willingness to boost mutual ties with Oman in different economic spheres.

Referring to the commonalities and historical and cultural ties between Iran and Oman, Ali Najafi Khoshroudi explained his agenda and priorities for developing friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

Earlier in September, the Iranian envoy had submitted a copy of his credentials to Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi.

