Pres. Rouhani congrats Sultanate of Oman on Natl. Day

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday, he expressed hope that amicable and friendly relations between Iran and Oman would be further expanded more than before under the auspices of joint cooperation and collaboration in all fields.

The full text of President’s message is read as follows,

I would like to congratulate the occasion of the National Day of Sultanate of Oman to you (Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, Sultan of Oman) and the noble people of this country.

It is hoped that amicable ties between the two countries of Iran and Oman would be further expanded in all fields more than before.

I wish health and success to you and to the Muslim people of Oman.

