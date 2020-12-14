Iran-Oman 7th Joint Strategic Consultation Committee held

Iran-Oman 7th Joint Strategic Consultation Committee was headed by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Khalifa bin Ali al-Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed about ways of developing and enhancing bilateral relations and exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interests.

Iranian and Omani sides expressed their hope that relations between the two countries will be further developed.

Araghchi and al-Harthy stressed the need to settle differences through dialogue.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Omani capital Muscat on Monday morning for participating in 7th round of Iran-Oman Strategic Consultation Committee.

Earlier, Araghchi met and held talk with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi.

The strategic consultation committee is formed with the aim of raising the level of negotiations, decision-making, and determining the roadmap for all sectors of the two countries' relations, and so far six rounds of talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers have been held alternately in the capitals of the two countries.

MA/IRN84147035