Iran, Qatar stress expansion of coop. in renewable energies

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian met and held talk with Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari in Doha on Monday.

In this meeting, the two sides, while emphasizing good relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries, explored avenues for expanding these amicable relations.

The two sides also stressed to hold 7th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission between the two countries as soon as possible in the Islamic Republic of Iran according to the scheduled program.

While appointing their representatives to follow up the issue, the two sides expressed hope that holding seventh meeting of Joint Cooperation Commission could play an effective role in developing relations between the two countries.

In the meantime, Iran and Qatar agreed to develop and broaden their cooperation in the field of renewable energies and Iranian side announced readiness to host Qatari delegations in order to get more familiarity with the high capabilities and potentials of Iran in the field of renewable energies.

