Isfahan to host Iran-Qatar joint economic commission meeting

This meeting will be held by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

The first session of joint economic cooperation meeting between Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar will be held in Iran after the coronavirus pandemic and it is predicted a document will be inked between the chairmen of joint economic commission of the two countries.

Representatives of Iranian and Qatari organizations have held several virtual expert-level meetings, the results of which is registered in the meeting’s document.

Reza Ardakanian Iranian Minister of Energy and Iranian chairman of Iraq-Qatar Joint Economic Commission visited Qatar last month in order to accelerate bilateral cooperation in relevant field.

