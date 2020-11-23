  1. Economy
Isfahan to host Iran-Qatar joint economic commission meeting

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The 7th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission Meeting will be held in historic city of Isfahan on Tue. Nov. 24 in the presence of Reza Ardakanian and Ahmed Al Kuwari chairmen of Iran and Qatar joint economic commission meeting.

This meeting will be held by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

The first session of joint economic cooperation meeting between Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar will be held in Iran after the coronavirus pandemic and it is predicted a document will be inked between the chairmen of joint economic commission of the two countries.  

Representatives of Iranian and Qatari organizations have held several virtual expert-level meetings, the results of which is registered in the meeting’s document.

Reza Ardakanian Iranian Minister of Energy and Iranian chairman of Iraq-Qatar Joint Economic Commission visited Qatar last month in order to accelerate bilateral cooperation in relevant field.

