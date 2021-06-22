Tehran, Doha discuss boosting bilateral ties

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian held talks with Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali Al-Kawari through videoconference.

At the beginning of the meeting, Qatari Minister congratulated the successful holding of the Iranian presidential election.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to industrial cooperation, tourism, sports, and other issues of interest, making necessary decisions to develop and accelerate cooperation between the two countries.

The parties also stressed the need to implement resolutions of the seventh Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission as soon as possible.

The Qatari minister expressed hope that the eighth Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission will be held in Doha, Qatar in the near future.

The Iranian Minister of Energy also expressed hope that in the future administration of Iran, relations will continue to be strong and growing.

