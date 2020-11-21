Tehran to host "5th IRAN REC" on Dec. 16

According to the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, those technology companies that succeed in presenting their top projects in this field or offering innovative engineering services in the field of renewable energy will win the prestigious award.

The 5th Iran Renewable Energy Conference and Exhibition (IRAN REC) will be held on Dec. 16, 2020, through videoconference due to the spread of coronavirus global pandemic.

Exploring challenges ahead in the development of renewable energy and providing solutions to improve the business environment in this area during the coronavirus and sanctions imposed against the country are among the goals predicted for this international event.

Studying the market for the development of renewable energy and its transformation strategies as well as examining the development of renewable energy technology in the world has been cited as one of the other topics of this conference.

In this conference, foreign speakers have also been invited to share their latest scientific views with the audience.

It should be noted that the First Exhibition of Renewable Energies will be held concurrently with organizing this Conference through videoconference.

MA/5076696