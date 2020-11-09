Iran-Qatar poised to strengthening bilateral economic ties

For this purpose, the Iranian Energy Minister and Chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Reza Ardakanian arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday to discuss the relevant issues.

In this meeting, made for developing and bolstering economic ties, the Iranian energy minister will hold talks with Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and other senior political and economic officials.

Developing economic relations between Iran and Qatar as well as planning to hold the 7th Iran-Qatar Joint Cooperation Commission in near future are of the main programs of the Iranian energy minister in this visit.

It is scheduled that a joint economic cooperation commission between Iran and Qatar will be held before termination of the current year in 2020.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian held talks with the Qatari minister of commerce and industry on Oct. 14 through videoconference. In this meeting, the two sides emphasized on evermore development of bilateral ties between two neighboring countries.

While welcoming the evermore development of trade ties between Iran and Qatar, the two sides also stressed the need to hold mutual talk in order to specify the scope of cooperation and way of operationalization of cooperation.

