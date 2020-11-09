Iran, Qatar stress expansion of regional coop.

Iranian Energy Minister and Chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Reza Ardakanian met and held talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday in Doha.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the development of regional cooperation along with trans-regional relations and the important role of these interactions in ensuring the security of both sides.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen mutual relations, they also announced that basic steps should be taken to implement the decisions which have been taken during the Emir of Qatar's meeting with Iranian President in Tehran last year.

The two sides also stressed that regional cooperation can play a key role in sustainable development and the welfare and security of the people of the two countries, saying that Iran and Qatar, as two friendly and neighboring countries, need to expand their cooperation in the region and be a model for other countries.

It was decided Iran and Qatar to expand their cooperation in all areas mentioned in the documents of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation of the two countries.

Expressing his respect to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Emir of Qatar wished the Iranian nation success and pride.

Ardakanian arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday to discuss the expansion of economic relations with Qatari officials.

