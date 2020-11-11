MoU of 7th Iran-Qatar joint commission finalized

According to the Iranian ministry of energy, the representatives of Iran and Qatar have finalized the text of the MoU for the 7th Session of the Joint Cooperation Commission of the two countries, which was previously discussed during five specialized committees by experts in the relevant fields.

The representatives, in the held joint meeting, emphasized the interest of the two countries in expanding bilateral economic relations and improving the level of mutual trade in this meeting.

According to earlier reports, the Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, and other senior officials will take part in the joint commission meeting on November 24-25 in Tehran.

