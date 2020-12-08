  1. Economy
Dec 8, 2020, 5:00 AM

Iran-Austria to hold 6th Energy Working Group meeting online

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The Sixth Meeting of Iran-Austria Energy Working Group will be held in Tehran on Dec. 09 through videoconference.

Focused on renewable energies, the meeting will be held in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Center for Progress and Development (CPDI) of Iran Presidency, Iranian Fuel Conservation Company (IFCO), Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) as well as representatives of concerned Austrian companies and organizations.

This meeting will also be held in the presence of ambassadors of the two countries and special guests from OPEC and International Solar Energies (ISA).

The 5th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group meeting was held in Austrian capital Vienna in 2019.

MA/IRN84138599

  

