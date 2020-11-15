Iran's new amb. submits credentials to Qatari official

Iran's Ambassador Hamidreza Dehghani delivered a copy of credentials to Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi on Sunday.

Dehghani has been appointed as the new Iranian ambassador to neighboring Qatar, succeeding Mohammad Ali Sobhani, who has been Tehran’s ambassador to Doha since November 2016.

Dehghani is a career diplomat who has served in various positions including as the director of the Foreign Ministry’s West Asia and North Africa Directorate, Iran’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the deputy head of Iran’s mission in Beirut, and the head of the Foreign Ministry’s training office.

Iran-Qatar relations have grown greatly over the past few years, especially after a blockade has been imposed on Qatar by four Arab countries – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt- which accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and fomenting unrest in these countries.

HJ/5072261