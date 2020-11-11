Iran, Syria explore avenues for boosting coop in water sector

Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi and Syrian Deputy Ministry of Water Resources held talks on Wednesday through videoconference.

In this virtual meeting, the Iranian deputy energy minister expounded on Iran’s high capabilities and potentials in the water and wastewater sector in the fields of launching giant projects of supplying, transmitting and treating water and wastewater, constructing pumping parts and equipment, desalination units, transferring water from the sea and recycling it.

For his part, the Syrian deputy minister expressed interest of his country to take advantage of the high potentials and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the water and sewage industry.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding inked between Iran and Syria, it was stipulated that problems facing Iranian companies active in Syria’s water and wastewater projects should be settled in the shortest time possible.

Cooperating in the fields of design and construction of dams, irrigation and drainage networks, construction of water transmission lines in Syria using the capacity of private and public sectors, designing and constructing sewage treatment plants, transmitting and distributing water networks, constructing desalination plants in Syria, implementing research projects in cooperation with Water Research Institute, exchanging experiences in the field of water resources management are of the important provisions that reiterated by Syrian side in the formulation of Memorandum of Understanding.

