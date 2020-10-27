Zionist regime to be destroyed if it wages any war

In a meeting with Dr. Velayati, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi emphasized the strong relationship between al-Nujaba and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance groups and stressed that the Zionist regime will mark its end if it enters any war.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, met with Dr. Ali-Akbar Velayati, the supreme adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in international affairs on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Tehran.

In his meeting with Dr. Velayati, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi pointed to the pressure of the election campaign of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on regional governments regarding compromise with the Zionist regime and said, “This anti-Islamic and humiliating wave has even reached Iraq to such an extent that some Daesh and mercenary politicians have taken up the issue of normalizing Baghdad-Tel Aviv relations and created a virtual embassy for Israel.”

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance and al-Nujaba will stand against the policy of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.

In this regard, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba noted, “The Iraqi Islamic Resistance and al-Nujaba will stand against the policy of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime. We have strong ties with Palestinian groups and al-Quds (Jerusalem) is the key to our resistance. Therefore, we will not withhold any help or support from the Palestinians.”

Explaining the movement of Israeli delegations to Iraq undercover as citizens of the United States, he stated, “It is a clear threat to Iraq, Iran, the region and Muslims that some security elements of the Zionist regime arrive at to Baghdad International Airport with Western passports, travel freely in the country and meet with personalities.”

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi emphasized the weakness and declining nature of the Zionist regime and added, “We believe that if Israel enters any war, it will end with a strategic mistake and the Islamic Resistance groups of Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran will reach al-Quds, and then, just as the Supreme Leader of the Islam Revolution has promised, we will pray in al-Quds.”

The commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance then emphasized the destructive role of the Saudi and Emirati regimes in the region and Iraq, noting, “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad ibn Salman, is waging war in Yemen, creating sedition in Lebanon, and supporting Daesh and other terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria. The case of Iraq has also been handed over to Muhammad ibn Zayed, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, by the President of the United States, who has a mission to use the intelligence services to foment divisions and instability in Iraq.”

We see the hand of the United States and Israel behind the evil acts of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He also warned, “We see the hand of the United States and Israel behind the evil acts of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and the flame of all these riots and seditions will eventually fall on the lives of their troops.”

In conclusion, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi described the blood of the martyrs as a bright beacon of the path of struggle and said, “Due to the blessings to the blood of martyrs like Haj Qasem Soleymani, the Islamic Resistance Front has united and expanded. Now, the Islamic Resistance is not limited to one country, and its seeds have grown in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Pakistan, and so on.”

FA/PR