Islamic world not to allow annexation of West Bank

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Friday, noting that the annexation of the West Bank is against International resolutions and laws and is being carried out due to betrayal of a small number of Arab countries.

He further described the destruction of the Palestinian village of Hamseh al-Baqiya in the West Bank as a forced displacement of Palestinians following the Zionist regime’s crimes against humanity.

Amir-Abdollahian maintained that Arab countries that normalized their relations with the Zionist Regime are also responsible for the Israel regime’s crimes and warned the Zionist regime that Palestinian Resistance and the Islamic World will undoubtedly liberate all the occupied territories.

He also called on all Islamic parliaments, non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and supporters of Palestine to strongly condemn the aggression of the Zionist regime.

