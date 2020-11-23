Zionist forces detain host of Palestinians in West Bank

The hostile actions of the Zionists against Palestinian citizens in the occupied lands and territories continue. For the second consecutive day, Zionist forces attacked Al-Khalil in West Bank, Al-Ahed reported.

After attacking Al-Khalil city and storming homes, Zionist forces beat Palestinians. This is while hat Zionist forces also detained a number of Palestinian citizens without any charge.

The Zionist regime brutally attacked the city of Al-Khalil in the West Bank, while they also illegally detained a number of Palestinian citizens in an attack on the same city yesterday.

Israeli forces have intensified their crackdown on Palestinians in various parts of the occupied lands and territories over the past month. According to the latest figures, Zionists detained 410 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied territories last October.

In this regard, the Center for Study of Palestinian Prisoners said that 46 Palestinian children were among the detainees. A number of Palestinian journalists are also said to have been detained by Zionist forces over the past month.

MA/5078341