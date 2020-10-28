Economic terrorism not to hamper Iran, Syria development

He made the remarks in a meeting with the departing Syrian ambassador to Tehran, Adnan Hassan Mahmoud, on Wednesday.

“Resistance and steadfastness are the key characteristics that have made Syria and its nation proud in the region and the world,” Raeisi said, noting that such resilience against the takfiri groups created by the United States and the Israeli regime will definitely lead to the Syrian nation’s victory.

Noting that “today, the name of Syria is associated with the resistance,” Raeisi praised the role of the late Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar al-Assad in promoting and preserving the spirit of resistance in the Syrian people.

He then pointed to the severe economic and psychological war waged by the enemy against the Syrian people and said, "Certainly, the cruelty of the enemy, which has boycotted even the much-needed goods of the Syrian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a crime against humanity."

However, he asserted that the economic war has not been able to stop Iran and Syria from moving along the path of development.

"I am sure that the resistance of the Syrian people along with all the forces in the region, including Hezbollah and Hamas, will lead to victory and also will increase the misery and eternal hatred for the United States and the Israeli regime."

In the end, Raeisi hailed the efforts of the Syrian ambassador during his tenure in Tehran to strengthen relations between the two countries and wished him success in his new responsibility.

Adnan Mahmoud, for his part, praised Iran’s support to Syria and said, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the government and people of Iran play an important role in supporting the Syrian government and nation in the fight against Takfiri terrorism and thwarting their imperialist plans in the region.”

He added, "Our enemies are now focusing on economic warfare, which is a crime against all of humanity, and we must further strengthen our relationship to counter this war and achieve our common goals."

The Syrian ambassador in Tehran stressed that Iran has always been a model for the Syrian people. "Iran and Syria will definitely impede the enemy from achieving their hegemonic goals in the region and will take the path to victory despite all the problems and challenges."

