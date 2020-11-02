Iranian assistant, UN especial envoy for Syria hold talks

During the phone conversation on Monday, Pederson elaborated on the results of his negotiations with the representatives of several regional countries over the issues.

The two sides also exchanged views on the political process and activities of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

They also addressed the issue of the Syrian refugees. This subject will be discussed during a conference in Damascus in the coming weeks.

Khaji underlined the need for collective efforts to help resolve Syria’s challenges as a humanitarian and positive move toward the people of that country.

He also called for active participation of the international community in the upcoming conference.

