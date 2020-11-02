  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2020, 1:02 PM

Iranian assistant, UN especial envoy for Syria hold talks

Iranian assistant, UN especial envoy for Syria hold talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – The senior assistant to Iranian foreign minister in special political affairs, Ali-Asghar Khaji, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen held talks over the latest developments in Syria.

During the phone conversation on Monday, Pederson elaborated on the results of his negotiations with the representatives of several regional countries over the issues.

The two sides also exchanged views on the political process and activities of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

They also addressed the issue of the Syrian refugees. This subject will be discussed during a conference in Damascus in the coming weeks.

Khaji underlined the need for collective efforts to help resolve Syria’s challenges as a humanitarian and positive move toward the people of that country.

He also called for active participation of the international community in the upcoming conference.

MR/IRN84096559

News Code 165454

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News