Zionists to build new 1,257 houses in occupied lands

Israeli regime on Sunday issued a tender for the construction of 1,257 settlement homes in the occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu reported.

In 2014, Zionists froze a decision to build 2,600 housing units in the same settlement due to international pressure.

On Thursday, the Israeli regime authorities approved the construction of 108 housing units in the Ramat Shlomo settlement in East Jerusalem.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the regime plans to approve thousands of settlement units in East Jerusalem as a pre-empt step before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stated in their electoral campaign that they would abide by the two-state solution to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a solution that contradicts with the Zionist's settlement activity and Israeli regime plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as an "occupied territory" under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

MNA/PR