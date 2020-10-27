US forced to obey by language of force: Cmdr.

During a meeting with Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi, Brigadier General Fadavi‎, the deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC, stressed that the United States does not understand any language other than force and if they see that they have no power to dominate, they will be forced to obey.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), met with Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi‎, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, ‎on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and stressed that the United States is absolute evil, saying, “The United States does not understand any language other than force and if they see that they ‎have no power to dominate, they will be forced to obey.”

Brigadier General Fadavi stated that if we consider ourselves a true example of “Hezbollah” as described in the Holy Quran, God promises victory and clarified, “The United States has not achieved a single victory in its 41 years of conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Relying on 35 years of experience in naval command, he noted, “Iran has had the most encounters with the Americans at sea. In the final years of the Sacred Defense [Iran-Iraq War], we hit their $1 billion ship in the Persian Gulf and the United States cannot do a damned thing.”

FA/PR