Blood of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani to liberate Holy Al-Quds

Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with visiting Secretary-General of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi and reiterated that blood of martyrs of resistance Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s PMU Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will liberate the Sacred al-Quds.

If nations of the two countries of Iran and Iraq unite with each other, the result will be the liberation of Palestine, he said, adding, “I am of the opinion that blood of martyrs of the resistance movement will liberate al-Quds.”

The two sides discussed the conditions governing the region especially security, political, economic and cultural developments of Iraq and lashed out at the US destructive policies in various fields.

The infiltration of Zionist delegations into Iraq to cover economic and civil activities, linking some corrupt parties and politicians with enemies and paving the way for Iraq to compromise with the Israeli regime, US effort to revive ISIS and the Ba'ath party, and active presence of al-Nujaba Resistance Movement in Jihadi fields against Takfiri terrorism and occupation were of the other topics discussed between the two sides.

Emphasizing that American presence anywhere in the world has brought about nothing but looting, insecurity, instability and terrorism for countries, Safavi said “Iraq is a clear example of this fact and the way to save this country is to end occupation with the will of Iraqi people.”

For his part, Secretary-General of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi pointed to the sensitive condition in Iraq, public dissatisfaction and waiting for holding early elections as well as failure of the US project with the effort of resistance, Hashd al-Sha’abi and Iranian assistance and added, “Washington is now trying to lead Iraq to destruction and instability by creating economic and security crises.”

MA/5056999