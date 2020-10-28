US only understands language of force, says al-Nujaba head

In a press conference held at Mehr News Agency headquarters, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi said the US is responsible for the economic crisis in Iraq and Washington plunders Iraq's oil and natural resources.

He went on to say that the US and the Saudi Arabia are the source of unrest in Iraq and are taking advantage of people’s demands.

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi maintained that Lt. General Soleimani had repeatedly stated that he wished to be martyred in Iraqi territory and finally achieved his goal.

He further called for the implementation of Iraqi parliament’s resolution regarding the expulsion of US forces.

“The US only understand the language of force, and if they do not leave Iraq, the Resistance will end their presence in the country,” he added.

To be Updated…

FA/5058462